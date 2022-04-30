Houck (2-1) picked up the win Friday, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out four over three scoreless innings in a 3-1 victory over Baltimore.
A well-rested Houck piggy-backed on top of starter Rich Hill, who threw four perfect innings before giving up a hit to the first batter faced in the fifth and was removed with Boston holding a 3-0 lead. Houck, whose unvaccinated status caused him to miss two starts, is expected to slip back into the rotation during the series against the Angels next week. With a day off coming, the right-hander's fifth day will be Wednesday.
