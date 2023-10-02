Houck (6-10) earned the win Sunday, allowing one hit and three walks over six scoreless innings against Baltimore. He struck out six.

On the final day of the regular season, Houck delivered one of his better outings of the campaign, blanking the Orioles through six innings after allowing nine runs (eight earned) over his previous two starts (seven innings). The 27-year-old Houck will finish an up-and-down year with a 5.01 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 99 strikeouts through 21 starts (106 innings). While the Red Sox could upgrade their starting pitching before the 2024 season, Houck seems to have the inside track to a spot in the rotation on Opening Day.