Houck (4-8) picked up the win Saturday, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over five-plus innings in Boston's 9-5 win over Kansas City. He struck out five.

The right-hander cruised through five innings before hitting a wall in the sixth, loading the bases with nobody out on two singles and a hit-by-pitch. Houck then had to watch all three baserunners come around to score after he'd left the mound, but fortunately for the Red Sox, they'd already scored all nine of their runs at that point. It's Houck's first win since April 20, snapping an eight-decision losing streak, and in three starts since being activated from the IL in late August he's stumbled to a 5.14 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB through 14 innings. With Boston trying to stay alive in the wild-card race, it's not clear how patient the team can afford to be with the 27-year-old, but for the moment his next start is lined up for a home series next weekend against the Orioles.