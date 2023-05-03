Houck didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Blue Jays, surrendering six runs on six hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander cruised through four innings before suddenly falling apart in the fifth and getting tagged for all six of Toronto's runs, including a three-run shot by Daulton Varsho. Houck made it through one more frame before exiting after 96 pitches (57 strikes), and Boston's bats were able to get him off the hook for his second loss of the year. He'll take a 5.34 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 29:13 K:BB through 32 innings into his next outing, likely to come this weekend in Philadelphia.