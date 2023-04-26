Houck (3-1) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings against the Orioles. He struck out two.

Houck was able to settle down initially after allowing a run in the first inning. However, the Orioles would string together four hits to score three runs in the fifth, handing Houck his first loss of the season. The 26-year-old righthander has a 4.50 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB in five starts this season. He seems destined for a move to the bullpen with James Paxton's (hamstring) return looming.