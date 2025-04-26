Houck came away with a no-decision in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians, giving up four runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander has yet to put together back-to-back strong outings this season, but there were signs of progress Saturday for Houck. He generated 32 called or swinging strikes among his 94 pitches (61 total strikes), and he avoided issuing multiple free passes for the first time in 2025. Houck is still looking for his first win of the year, and he'll take a 7.58 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 24:12 K:BB through 29.2 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Toronto.