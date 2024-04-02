Houck (1-0) picked up the win Monday against Oakland, tossing six scoreless innings on three hits and no walks. He struck out 10.

Houck was excellent in his 2024 debut -- albeit against the A's at the hitter-friendly Oakland Coliseum -- matching his career high in strikeouts that was set against Atlanta in 2020. Despite the soft matchup fantasy managers should be optimistic about Houck's fantasy outlook after he generated a 2.40 ERA in 15 innings of spring ball. He'll likely cap off a two-start week Sunday against the Angels.