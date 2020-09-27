Houck (3-0) allowed a run on three hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts over six innings in Saturday's win over Atlanta.

Houck turned in another good effort to close out his 2020 campaign. The only mistake he allowed was a solo home run to Dansby Swanson, which was the first homer Houck has allowed in his career. The 24-year-old righty allowed just two runs (one earned) over 17 innings across his first three major-league starts while striking out 21. The 24th overall pick from the 2017 draft could be a factor in the Red Sox rotation in 2021.