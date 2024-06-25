Houck allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk over 6.2 innings in a no-decision Monday. He struck out seven during the win against the Blue Jays.

Houck gave up just one run through six frames before the Blue Jays put two more runs on his final line during their five-run seventh inning. He's produced six quality starts in his last seven outings, giving him 13 through 16 total starts. Houck owns a terrific 2.18 ERA with a 101:18 K:BB through 103.1 frames. His next start is projected to be at home against the Padres.