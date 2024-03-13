Houck allowed one run on two hits while striking out three over 3.1 innings in Tuesday's spring game against St. Louis.

Houck pitched the middle innings in what amounted to his fourth starter-length appearance; he's actually started one game and pitched middle innings in three others. There were some issues Tuesday, such as hitting a batter, spiking a pitch and leaving a pitch middle-middle that was crushed for a home run, but the right-hander didn't walk a batter. Throwing strikes consistently has been the focus this spring for Houck, who appears to have pitched well enough to claim a spot in the rotation. Through 11.1 Grapefruit League innings, the right-hander has given up two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 12.