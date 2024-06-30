Houck (7-6) took the loss Saturday, coughing up eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over 4.1 innings as the Red Sox were routed 11-1 by the Padres. He struck out six.

Manny Machado took him deep twice, while Jackson Merrill also chipped in a long ball. Houck had served up only two homers all season coming into Saturday, and even with this performance, the right-hander sports a 2.67 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 105:19 K:BB through 107.2 innings on the season. He'll try to keep the ball in the park in his next start, but that could be easier said than done as he faces the Yankees on the road next weekend.