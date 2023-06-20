Houck (face) is scheduled for a follow-up meeting with a doctor Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
Houck, who was hit just under the right eye by a batted ball last Friday, was placed on the injured list while the Red Sox gather information. At this point, the team is not sure if Houck will need surgery or how long he'll be out. Tuesday's exam, they hope, will provide more clarity.
More News
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Could require surgery•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Moves to injured list•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Suffers facial fracture•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Being evaluated for head injury•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Submits quality start•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Walks four in fifth loss•