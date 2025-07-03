Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Fourth rehab outing scheduled
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Houck (elbow) is scheduled to start for Double-A Portland on Friday, MLB.com reports.
This will be the fourth outing (third start) of Houck's rehab assignment. The right-hander labored through his first three rehab appearances, giving up a combined 12 hits (two home runs), four walks and nine earned runs over 6.1 innings.
More News
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Struggles continue•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Third rehab outing coming Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Makes brief rehab appearance•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Set for rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Throws bullpen session•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Not progressing•