Houck (elbow) is scheduled to start for Double-A Portland on Friday, MLB.com reports.

This will be the fourth outing (third start) of Houck's rehab assignment. The right-hander labored through his first three rehab appearances, giving up a combined 12 hits (two home runs), four walks and nine earned runs over 6.1 innings.

