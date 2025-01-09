Houck agreed to a one-year, $3.95 million contract with the Red Sox on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

After logging a 5.01 ERA in 2023, Houck bounced back with a 3.12 ERA and 1.14 WHIP last season while also posting a 154:48 K:BB over 178.2 frames. His improvement will earn him a $3.18 million raise in his first year of arbitration eligibility, and the 28-year-old righty is expected to follow new acquisition Garrett Crochet atop the Red Sox's rotation.