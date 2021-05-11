Houck (arm) is getting treatment for a sore flexor muscle, an injury the Red Sox feel is short term, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Houck was forced out of his start Tuesday for Triple-A Worcester, but manager Alex Cora indicated the injury is not a major one. "The training staff and everybody that I've talked to, they feel very comfortable that this is just something short-term," the manager said. Houck, who is considered Boston's top depth starter, has been shut down for an undetermined length of time.