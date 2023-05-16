Houck (3-3) took the loss against Seattle on Monday, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five batters over five innings.

Houck pitched well early, retiring the first 11 batters he faced and making it through four innings without allowing a run. However, he surrendered a two-run homer to Cal Raleigh in the fifth and then opened the sixth by allowing the first two batters to reach base, and each came around to score after his departure. Houck did flash some good swing-and-miss stuff with 15 whiffs, and his early-inning success may help him in his bid to remain in the rotation. However, his overall numbers this season aren't great, as he's posted a 5.48 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 38:15 K:BB over 42.2 frames.