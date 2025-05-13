Houck (0-3) allowed 11 runs on nine hits and three walks over 2.1 innings while taking a loss against the Tigers on Monday.

Houck coughed up a two-run shot to Gleyber Torres in the first inning and then turned in a scoreless second frame. The third inning was a nightmare, as the Tigers would plate nine runs, including Trey Sweeney's three-run blast. Shockingly, Houck has allowed 11 earned runs twice this season and his ERA jumped from 6.10 to 8.04 after Monday's awful outing. He's delivered three quality starts in nine appearances this season but has failed to complete six innings in any of the other six starts. Still looking for his first win of 2025, Houck is expected to face Atlanta at home this weekend.