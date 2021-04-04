Houck (0-1) picked up the loss Saturday against the Orioles despite striking out eight batters in five innings. He gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk.

Houck struck out a third of the batters he faced in his three-start debut last season and beat that mark Saturday, posting a 36.3 percent strikeout rate. That wasn't enough to help his team to a win, however, as a two-out rally led to a pair of runs in the fourth inning before Anthony Santander singled in another in the fifth. It was an encouraging enough outing overall, but Houck is likely to be sent down soon, with Eduardo Rodriguez (arm) expected to be ready to take his next turn in the rotation.