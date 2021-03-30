Houck appears to be lined up to start the second game of the season Saturday against Baltimore, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Houck was optioned in mid-March, but the Red Sox may need a spot starter right away as Eduardo Rodriguez has been held back by arm fatigue. The team hasn't made a final decision about whether or not Rodriguez will open the year on the injured list, but they seem to be leaning that way. Houck makes for an interesting streaming option given that he'll be facing a weak offense and showed plenty of potential in his three-start debut last year, striking out 21 batters in 17 innings while allowing just one earned run.