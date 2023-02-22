Houck (back) will serve as a starter during spring training but could move to a multi-inning bullpen role, Christopher Smith fo MassLive.com reports. "We will see where we want him but we have to maximize him," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.
Houck is one of seven candidates vying for the five-man rotation. The pitcher said he's a "full-go" for spring training after undergoing back surgery last September. Houck has been used as both a starter and reliever in the majors, thriving in both roles. The right-hander has a 3.22 ERA in 20 career starts and a 2.68 ERA in 33 relief appearances.
