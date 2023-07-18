Houck (face) plans to try to throw off a mound around July 25, MLB.com reports.

The right-hander resumed throwing on flat ground earlier this month following successful surgery to repair a facial fracture -- the result of a comebacker to the face against the Yankees on June 16. "He feels good," manager Alex Cora said last week. "He's been able to do his workouts, keeping his arm moving, which is the most important thing." Houck was showing real promise as a starter before the injury, with his strikeout and walk rates portending better results. He figures to be back in the rotation when ready.