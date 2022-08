Houck was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to Aug. 6, with lower-back inflammation.

Houck hasn't seen the mound since pitching back-to-back games on the first two days of August, so it's unclear when exactly he suffered the injury. The 26-year-old has been operating as Boston's primary closer, and Garrett Whitlock and John Schreiber are the likely candidates to step in while Houck is sidelined.