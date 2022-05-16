Houck allowed a run on a hit and a walk in three relief innings during Sunday's loss to the Rangers.

The right-hander worked behind opener Austin Davis during Sunday's matchup, marking the fourth time he's pitched out of the bullpen in his last five appearances. Manager Alex Cora hasn't provided a clear reason for keeping Houck in a bullpen role, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him continue to work as a reliever since Michael Wacha (side) is expected to return next weekend. Houck has posted a 5.40 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 26.2 innings over eight appearances (four starts) this season.