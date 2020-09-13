Houck is likely to start Tuesday's game in Miami, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
He is not necessarily ready for the big leagues, but Boston's rotation depth has been tested all season and they are likely to turn to Houck, who is one of their notable pitching prospects, next week. The 24-year-old righty is not on the 40-man roster, but would need to be added this offseason as protection from the Rule 5 draft, so the Red Sox will get to see how he looks against big-league hitters before finalizing the 40-man roster during the offseason. He logged a 3.24 ERA primarily as a reliever in 25 innings at Triple-A last year after logging a 4.25 ERA as a starter at Double-A.