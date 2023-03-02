Houck could be in line to open the season in the Red Sox' rotation with Garrett Whitlock (hip) and Brayan Bello (forearm) behind schedule, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Houck had seemed ticketed for a relief role when camp opened, but he's needed more in the rotation initially. It's possible the assignment is temporary, as neither Whitlock nor Bello are expected to miss much time if they do indeed need injured list stints. Of course, Houck could change that conversation if he gets off to a good start. The right-hander has a 3.22 ERA in 20 career starts and a 2.68 ERA in 33 relief outings.