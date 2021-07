Houck will likely start Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Manager Alex Cora said that Houck will be available out of the bullpen for the team's current series against the Yankees, but he'll likely start on the road Wednesday. He'll likely return to the bullpen after the start as the Red Sox plan to utilize him in a versatile role, but the right-hander's availability as a starter certainly boosts his fantasy value going forward.