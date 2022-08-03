Houck saved Tuesday's 2-1 win against the Astros, tossing 1.2 perfect innings. He failed to record a strikeout.
Houck was brought in with two on and one out in the bottom of the eighth and escaped the jam on just four pitches, then delivered a 1-2-3 frame in the ninth for his second save in as many days. Manager Alex Cora's use of the 26-year-old in consecutive saves cements his status as Boston's closer after Garret Whitlock picked up two saves at the end of July. Houck possesses a 3.15 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 56 strikeouts In 60 innings with eight saves in 32 appearances.