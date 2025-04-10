Houck did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-1 extra-innings loss to Toronto. He allowed one run one five hits and two walks while striking out two across 6.2 innings.

Houck gave up his lone run in the first inning on a Will Wagner groundout that brought Vladamir Guerrero home, but Houck did not yield another run over the rest of his outing and came away with his first quality start of of the year. The 28-year-old right-hander logged a career-best 154 strikeouts in 2024, but he's punched out only 10 batters across three outings to start the season. Houck's next start is slated to take place next week on the road against Tampa Bay, when he'll look to earn his first win of 2025.