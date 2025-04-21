Houck did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the White Sox, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over six innings.

Houck gave up a two-run homer in the first inning but rebounded with five scoreless frames. He exited with a 4-2 lead that the bullpen quickly squandered, though it was still an encouraging bounce-back effort after the 28-year-old was tagged for 12 runs (11 earned) Monday. He'll carry a 7.66 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 18:11 K:BB across 24.2 innings into a road matchup with the Guardians next weekend.