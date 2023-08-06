Houck allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three over 1.2 innings for Triple-A Worcester on Saturday.
Houck, who made his first rehab start, threw 46 pitches (27 strikes) and was pulled as he reached the projected count of 40-45 pitches. All three strikeouts came in a scoreless first inning, when the right-hander worked out of a bases-loaded jam. Houck's fastball sat at 91-92 mph and topped out at 93, per Triple-A Worcester's official site.
