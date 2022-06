Houck allowed one run on three hits while striking out two over the ninth inning of Friday's 6-3 win over the Guardians.

With the Red Sox leading 5-2 to start the ninth inning, Houck was warming up for a potential save but didn't get the opportunity after Boston plated a run in the top half of the frame. Houck is set to miss the three-game series in Toronto that begins Monday, so the Red Sox may get him work this weekend regardless of the situation to keep him fresh.