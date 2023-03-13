Houck allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over 3.1 innings in Sunday's spring start against the Yankees.

Houck made his third spring start, and it's looking like he'll remain in that role for the start of the regular season. Both Brayan Bello (forearm) and James Paxton (hamstring) appear to be heading for the injured list to start the season, which opens up a spot for Houck and another depth starter. Add in Garrett Whitlock (hip), who will make his spring debut this week, and there could be plenty of openings for Houck.