Houck (face) will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday against the Astros, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander has been sidelined since mid-June after being struck in the face by a comebacker and requiring surgery, but he's been cleared to rejoin Boston's rotation after a three-start rehab assignment. Houck threw 59 pitches over four scoreless innings during his final rehab start, so he'll likely have some workload limitations in his return to the big-league mound.