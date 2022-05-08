Houck is listed as the Red Sox's starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

On Saturday, manager Alex Cora confirmed that Houck would remain in the bullpen for the foreseeable future with Garrett Whitlock having earned a spot in the rotation, but the team will be forced to adjust its plans just one day later after Sunday's scheduled starter, Michael Wacha, was scratched due to side soreness. An MRI on Wacha's side returned clean, and while the Red Sox are optimistic he won't require a trip to the injured list, Houck will be summoned from the bullpen to make a spot start in his stead. Don't expect Houck to work deep into Sunday's outing, as he'll be pitching on only two days' rest after he piggybacked Rich Hill in Thursday's loss to the Angels and gave up seven runs across 2.1 innings (56 pitches) in that long-relief appearance.