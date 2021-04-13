Houck may not be able to pitch in the doubleheader Wednesday against the Twins, as he threw in an alternate-site game against the Mets on Saturday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The doubleheader could potentially have been an opportunity for Houck, who struck out eight while allowing just two earned runs in five innings in his first start of the season, to make another start, but the timing has unfortunately worked out poorly for him. He was optioned to the alternate site last Wednesday, and he can only return within 10 days either as the man for a doubleheader or to replace someone else who landed on the injured list. That means he couldn't make a spot start Thursday, either, unless someone gets hurt.