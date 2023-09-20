Houck did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks over four innings against the Rangers. He struck out four.

Houck didn't have his typical command Tuesday, walking four batters and hitting another to tie his season high in walks allowed. Though he also limited the Rangers to three hits, one of them was a solo homer by Adolis Garcia in the second frame. Over four starts this month (20.1 innings), Houck owns a 2-1 record to go along with a 4.87 ERA and a 21:10 K:BB. He's tentatively scheduled for a date with the Rays at Fenway Park early next week.