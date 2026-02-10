The Red Sox placed Houck (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The right-hander underwent a hybrid reconstruction of the UCL in his right elbow, plus a flexor tendon repair, in August, so his move to the 60-day IL was always a matter of time. Houck is targeting late 2026 to rejoin the Red Sox, but it wouldn't be surprising if he's unable to rejoin the major-league roster until 2027.