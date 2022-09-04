The Red Sox transferred Houck (back) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.
The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for first baseman Triston Casas, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday in a corresponding move. Houck is scheduled to undergo surgery next week to address a disc issue in his back and will miss the rest of the season.
