Houck was promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Houck threw 82.2 innings for Double-A Portland, recording a decent 4.25 ERA, a number which could have been lower if not for a .346 BABIP. His 22.1 percent strikeout rate and a 8.8 percent walk rate are each fine but not particularly impressive. He has the potential to be a back-end starter long-term, but he'll pitch out of the bullpen for now at Pawtucket.

