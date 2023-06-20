Houck will undergo surgery next week to repair his facial fracture, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The procedure will involve the insertion of a plate in his right cheek, where he got struck by a comebacker last Friday against the Yankees. There is no exact timetable yet for his return to the Red Sox, but the 26-year-old is expected back at some point before the end of the regular season. He left behind a 5.05 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 64:23 K:BB through 13 starts covering 67.2 innings.