Houck (face) will make his next rehab appearance with Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Houck has been on the injured list since June 18 after requiring surgery to address a fracture on the right side of his face, but the right-hander is closing on a return to the Red Sox. He made his first rehab appearance with Worcester on Saturday, covering 1.2 innings and allowing three hits and three walks while tossing 46 pitches. The Red Sox are preparing to bring Houck back from the IL as a starter, so he'll presumably require two more outings in the minors to get fully stretched out.