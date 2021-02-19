Houck is not guaranteed a starting role to begin the 2021 season, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Houck was excellent to close the 2020 season in his big-league debut, as he allowed only one earned run across 17 innings in three starts. Despite that, he won't be guaranteed a spot in the rotation immediately for the 2021 campaign and instead will compete for the role with Martin Perez, Nick Pivetta, Matt Andriese and Garrett Whitlock.
