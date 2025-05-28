Houck (elbow) has continued his throwing program this week but is not yet considered close to beginning a rehab assignment, MLB.com reports.

After being placed on the 15-day injured list May 14 due to a right flexor pronator strain, Houck was cleared to resume throwing late last week and will continue to work toward a rehab assignment. He's not expected to be ready to return from the IL until late June or early July, and it's unclear what sort of role he might fill for the Boston pitching staff once he's activated. Before getting shut down with the injury, Houck's spot in the rotation appeared to be in jeopardy after he turned in an 8.04 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 32:17 K:BB in 43.2 innings through his first nine starts.