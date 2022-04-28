Houck (personal) isn't listed as a starter during Boston's weekend series against the Orioles, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Houck is unvaccinated and was ineligible to pitch during the team's road trip to Toronto, and he won't start in any of the first three games after the Red Sox return to the United States. If the right-hander doesn't serve in a piggyback role against the Orioles, he'll likely draw a start against the Angels next week.