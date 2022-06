Houck allowed one hit in a scoreless frame against the Tigers on Monday. He struck out one batter and earned a save.

Houck coughed up a one-out single to Spencer Torkelson but had no issue closing out the 5-2 win over Detroit. He's earned a save in five straight outings, allowing one run on five hits over 3.2 frames during that span. The 25-year-old is sporting a 3.45 ERA as he looks to have a solid hold on the closer role in Boston.