Houck (1-0) yielded three runs on five hits and a walk over five innings Sunday, striking out five and picking up a win over Baltimore.

The 26-year-old righty rolled through four scoreless frames before allowing home runs to Adam Frazier and Cedric Mullins in the fifth. Houck tossed 45 of 70 pitches for strikes, including 10 whiffs on 27 swings. As was the case last season, he mostly relied on the slider but he also threw 19 cutters. Houck is lined up to take the mound in Detroit next week.