Houck (back) is throwing off the mound, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Houck is working his way back from a lumbar discectomy that sidelined the right-hander at the end of the season. He's been the subject of trade rumors, but for now is being prepped to compete for a spot in the Red Sox rotation.
More News
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: To be ready for spring training•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Undergoing surgery next week•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Expected to undergo back surgery•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Shut down, may not return in 2022•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Live BP scrapped•