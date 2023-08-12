Houck (face) will make one more rehab start before returning from the injured list, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Houck has been out since getting hit by a comebacker in mid-June, an incident which lead to a facial fracture and subsequent surgery. He's made a pair of rehab appearances but has only built up to three innings, so the Red Sox presumably want him to get a bit deeper into the game before activating him. The team is planning on having him return during their series in Houston, which runs from Aug. 21 through Aug. 24.
