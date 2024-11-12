Houck is "always open" to discussing a contract extension with the Red Sox, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Houck is eligible for salary arbitration for the first time this offseason and is under team control through 2027, so it's not clear how much of a priority he is for the team to lock up on a long-term deal. The 28-year-old is coming off a terrific 2024 campaign, having collected a 3.12 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 154:48 K:BB over 178.2 frames covering 30 starts.