Houck has a 2.33 ERA the first time through an order, but the ERA swells to 5.40 when facing hitters a second time, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The numbers get uglier a third time through, when Houck's ERA climbs to 13.50. Boston manager Alex Cora said nothing has been different about Houck later in games -- throws the same pitches, the stuff is the same, keeps attacking hitters. The pattern emerging could lead Cora to move Houck to the bullpen. The Red Sox are currently operating with six starters -- and a seventh, Garrett Whitlock (elbow), on the way. Decisions need to be made, and Houck's inability to sustain his early-inning success could make it an easy decision for the manager.