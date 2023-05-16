Houck has a 2.33 ERA the first time through an order, but the ERA swells to 5.40 when facing hitters a second time, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
The numbers get uglier a third time through, when Houck's ERA climbs to 13.50. Boston manager Alex Cora said nothing has been different about Houck later in games -- throws the same pitches, the stuff is the same, keeps attacking hitters. The pattern emerging could lead Cora to move Houck to the bullpen. The Red Sox are currently operating with six starters -- and a seventh, Garrett Whitlock (elbow), on the way. Decisions need to be made, and Houck's inability to sustain his early-inning success could make it an easy decision for the manager.
More News
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Gives up four runs in loss•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Set for another start•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Will make another start•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Escapes with no-decision Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Falls to Baltimore•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Will get at least one more start•